Kadene Marie Donlon, 46, of Cedar Falls, Iowa, passed away on August 9, 2021, at UnityPoint Health-St. Luke’s Hospital in Cedar Rapids from complications of COVID-19.
Graveside Services will be held on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. at Cedar Valley Memorial Gardens in Cedar Falls with Pastor John Miller officiating. The family is planning a memorial service at a later date. Memorials may be directed to the Cedar Bend Humane Society or to the Village Missions.
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Homes is in charge of the arrangements.