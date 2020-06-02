Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

The signature blue color distinguishes Kaiser-Corson’s fleet from any area service. The partners recently posed in front of the funeral home in Waverly with the fleet as the backdrop to recreate an old photo engineered by the James R. Corson, the grandson of the founder, George J. Kaiser, and father of Calvin, Steven and Carter. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home received an Award for Excellence for its 10th year.

 ANELIA K. DIMITROVA/file photo

WEST DES MOINES – Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home of Waverly received the Iowa Award of Funeral Service Excellence this year.

The Iowa Award of Funeral Service Excellence recognizes a funeral home’s exemplary service to the community it serves. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home, which has been serving Waverly and the surrounding communities for 118 years, was one of 13 funeral homes from throughout the state to receive the award. It is the 10th year the funeral home has been recognized by peers for this achievement. To qualify, a funeral home must excel in four of five areas: presentation of public information, active membership in the state association, sponsorship of community events or services, professional development, and personal development.

IFDA represents over 700 Iowa licensed funeral directors and 425 funeral home establishments throughout the state. The mission of the Iowa Funeral Directors Association is to promote and support funeral service excellence. To that end, IFDA promotes high standards within the field of funeral service through continuing education programs, legislative representation, and service to Iowa communities. For more information, please visit www.iafda.org.