Ryan G. Tucker, FD, CFSP, a funeral director and co-owner with Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly, Shell Rock, Denver and Readlyn, Iowa, recently qualified for recertification of the designation of Certified Funeral Service Practitioner (CFSP) by the Academy of Professional Funeral Service Practice. Ryan is a lifetime member of the Academy.
A number of professionals grant special recognition to members upon completion of specified academic and professional programs, and CFSP is funeral service’s national individual recognition.
A select few have distinguished themselves among their peers within the funeral service profession as they continue their education to exceed the highest standards of care. This achievement is especially notable because Ryan has elected to participate in quality educational and service opportunities that far surpass what the funeral service licensing board in Iowa requires. Ryan has committed to a program of lifelong learning to serve you and families in your community with the level of excellence expected of a CFSP.