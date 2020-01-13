Ken Kammeyer, the longest-serving Bremer County supervisor, wants to keep going.
For those who know him in his former roles as the one-time owner of a travel agency, or as a real estate agent for Mike Sheehan, later Century 21, in Waverly, it would not come as a surprise that Kammeyer feels he has the knowledge and the focus to carry on his supervisor duties for another term.
He told Waverly Newspapers he is seeking a fifth term because he believes he makes a difference in the lives of his constituents.
On the board, Kammeyer, 70, represents Waverly, the town he has called home since his childhood.
A 1967 graduate of Waverly-Shell Rock High School, he enjoyed being a wrestler in school, but, like many of his peers, didn’t have much direction beyond knowing he needed to have a job. His parents, Albert and Arlene, had taught him the value of hard work, and he was eager to show them he was capable.
He got his first opportunity at Happel Construction, and that set the foundation for his future endeavors.
In 1982, he and his wife, Mary, whom he had married on June 9, 1972, at the now demolished St. Mary’s Catholic Church in town, bought a travel agency in Waterloo. For the next 20 years, they did their best to make things work, eventually selling the business in 2002. In the meantime, since 1997, Kammeyer also worked at Sheehan’s real estate agency.
Kammeyer said he brought his substantial business experience to the supervisor post he has held since January of 2005.
A quiet, unassuming man, Kammeyer is thoughtful about the issues that come before the board and while he rarely expresses his opinions in public, the care with which he approaches his job is evident in the questions he asks when the board weighs in options about a particular solution.
Above all, he is known for his fiscal diligence.
“People want to see government work,” he said. “Nothing is free, including the mandated services the county needs to provide. My goal has always been to get services delivered while living in our means.”
Kammeyer said he serves on nine boards and commissions and holds the chair positions on three.
He is the chairman of the 17-member county consortium at the North Iowa Detention Center. In the past two years, he spearheaded an effort to secure state licensing for a crisis subacute care facility.
“It’s an incredible opportunity and responsibility I do not take lightly,” he said. “I enjoy the challenge and it would be my honor to serve another term as your county supervisor.”
Kammeyer and his wife have two adult children and a 5-year-old grandson.