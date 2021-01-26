Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Buena Vista University

STORM LAKE – Kari Kamp, of Fairbank, graduated from Buena Vista University with a masters of education in teacher leadership, curriculum and instruction (effective teaching & instructional leadership track).

Kamp was among more than 150 students who received degrees.

Students who graduated with the Latin honors of cum laude, magna cum laude, or summa cum laude must have completed a minimum of 60 credit hours. The minimum cumulative grade-point averages for these honors are 3.5, 3.7 and 3.9, respectively.

