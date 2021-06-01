Karen Lee Bergmann, 76, of Waverly, Iowa, died Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at her home, surrounded by her family.
Karen was born Oct. 10, 1944, in Waverly, Iowa, the daughter of Albert and Alida (Bruns) Brettmann. Karen was baptized Nov. 5, 1944 and confirmed March 22, 1959, both at St. John Lutheran Church in Waverly. She graduated from Waverly High School in 1962, and went on to attend and graduate from Gates Business School. On Aug. 28, 1966, Karen was united in marriage to Duane “Zeke” Bergmann at St. John Lutheran Church in Waverly. While raising her family, Karen sold Home Interiors until the mid-1980s and then went to work for Waverly Light and Power, retiring Dec. 31, 2004.
As an active member of the church, Karen belonged to the Dorcus society, Five C’s Club, and Garden Club. She also volunteered for the Waverly School Board having served as President. Karen liked flower gardening, traveling, and reading. Her greatest enjoyment was time spent with her children and more especially her grandchildren, who will deeply miss her pancakes and cookies.
Karen’s memory is honored by: her daughter, Amy Hurley, of Maple Grove, Minnesota; son, Darin (Billie) Bergmann, of Urbandale, Iowa; honorary family member, Sarah Gregory, of Lynchburg, Virginia; five grandchildren, Michael and Benjamin Hurley and Trevin, Calvin, and Kylie Bergmann; three sisters-in-law, Marian Brettmann, Donna (Don) Hulsing, and Marlys (Norm) Fischels; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; brother, Roger Brettmann; sister, Marilyn Schnell; and nephew, Scott Brettmann.
Karen has been cremated and Celebration of Life services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 3, at St. John Lutheran Church in Waverly. Family will greet friends one hour prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice and online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly assisting the family with arrangements.