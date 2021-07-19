Karen Sue Anhalt, 79, of Waverly, Iowa, and formerly of Frederika, passed away Saturday, July 17, 2021, at the Waverly Health Center, in Waverly, Iowa.
Karen was born Oct. 30, 1941, in Waterloo, Iowa, the daughter of Mildred H. (Stickman) and Kenneth A. Cagley. She graduated from Plainfield High School in 1960. On May 13, 1961, Karen was united in marriage to LaVerne Harold Anhalt at St. Mary Catholic Church in Waverly. In the early 1960s, the couple bought a farm near Plainfield where they raised their three children. Karen also worked as an operator for the telephone company in Waverly and for Harrison’s Department Store. In the late 1980s, the family moved to Clear Lake and Karen earned her real estate license. After moving to Adams, Minnesota, she sold Real Estate for Realty World in Austin, Minnesota. In the late 1980s, the couple moved to Frederika, where they lived at the time of LaVerne’s passing. She then moved back to Waverly.
Karen was a member of the Frederika Women’s Club and the Nashua Area Art Association. Karen was a very talented painter and won several awards at area art associations. She enjoyed flower gardening, shopping and fishing. However, family time with her children and grandchildren was enjoyed the most.
Karen is survived by her three children: Eric J. Anhalt, of Frederika, Iowa, Leah K. Anhalt, of Plainfield, Iowa, and Aaron L. (Lynn) Anhalt, of Waverly; four grandchildren, Dalton (Jill) Hamm, of Mason City, Iowa, Cally (fiancée Danielle Mitchell) Hamm, of Marysville, Michigan, and Kylee and Megan Anhalt, both of Waverly; a sister, Kathryn A Finley, of Utica, Minnesota; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, LaVerne; her parents; LaVerne’s parents, August and Garnet Anhalt; two brothers-in-law, Robert Palmer and Merlyn (Edna) Anhalt, two sisters-in-law, Rita (Charles) Haddad and Irene (Candeloro) Spinelli; grandparents, Robert and Jennie (Smith) Cagley and Fred and Maude (Briggs) Stickman.
Karen’s body has been cremated and a memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 24, 2021, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly with Deacon Phil Paladino officiating. Inurnment will follow in Horton Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, July 23, 2021, from 4-7 p.m. at Kaiser Corson Funeral Home in Waverly. Memorials may be directed to Karen’s family for later designation and online condolences for the Anhalt family may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
