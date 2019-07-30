Karl A. Asmus, 92, of Waverly, passed away on Sunday, July 28, 2019, at Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community in Waverly.
Karl was born on March 22, 1927, in Dorchester, Nebraska, the son of Ida (Moritz) and John Asmus. He was baptized in the Congregational Church in Friend, Nebraska. The family moved to rural Osceola, after Karl’s father purchased a farm during the Depression. Karl attended country school and then graduated from Osceola High School in 1944. After graduation he worked as a bookkeeper at an auto parts store and then at the Tripoli Canning Company. In December of 1950, Karl was drafted into the United States Army and worked as a Personnel Management Specialist. He served in Europe during the Korean War and was honorably discharged in November of 1952. He resumed working at the Tripoli Canning Company until it closed and then worked as a bookkeeper for Waverly Motor Company, which later became Coonradt Ford. In 1962 Karl continued his bookkeeping career at Buhr Chevrolet in Tripoli until his retirement at age 72. After retiring, he worked part-time at the Waverly Theater and for the Waverly-Shell Rock School district as a special education bus associate. Riding the bus was his favorite job as he loved the students and had a good relationship with them.
On October 23, 1955, Karl was united in marriage to Janet Buddenberg at Zion Lutheran Church in Castalia. The couple lived a short time in Cedar Falls before moving to Tripoli and then to Waverly in 1996. Jan passed away on September 2, 2012. Karl remained in their Waverly home until moving to Bartels’ Linden Place in 2013. He lived in a lovely apartment for the past six years.
Karl was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church and the Tripoli VFW Post 4013. He was a very hardworking man who deeply loved his wife, Janet, his children, grandchildren and great-granddaughter, Clara.
Karl is survived by his daughter, Cynthia (Tim) Fredericksen, of Elk Horn; a son, Daniel (Cindy) Asmus, of rural Tripoli; three grandsons, Christopher Fredericksen, Nicholas Fredericksen and Dane Asmus; three great-granddaughters, Clara Fredericksen and Olivia and Emma Johnson; a sister, Ruth Tellin; sister-in-law, Goldie Asmus; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by Janet in 2012; his parents; two sisters, Marie Swanson and Margaret Murray; and four brothers, John, August, Ernest and Paul Asmus.
Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, August 2, 2019, at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Waverly, with Pastor Corey Smith officiating. Burial will follow in Harlington Cemetery in Waverly with military honors provided by Waverly Area Veterans Honor Guard. Visitation will be on Thursday, August 1, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly, and also one hour prior to the service at the church on Friday. Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family.