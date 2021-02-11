Karla Kae Beckman, 65, of Parkersburg, passed away Wednesday, February 10, 2021, at her home surrounded by her family after a hard-fought battle with cancer.
Karla was born May 19, 1955, in Plainfield, Iowa, the daughter of Edgar and Mardell (Meyer) Brase. She was baptized June 5, 1955, and confirmed May 25, 1969, at St. John Lutheran Church-Western Douglas, rural Plainfield. She graduated from Plainfield High School in 1973. On October 14, 1978, she was united in marriage to Kenneth Beckman at St. John Lutheran Church-Western Douglas. To this union, a son Justin was born. Karla worked for Sara Lee, Asgrow and most recently, Cedar Bend Humane Society. She retired as co-director of Cedar Bend on June 1, 2020, after 20 years of dedicated service.
Karla is survived by her husband, Ken of Parkersburg, son Justin (Jessica) Beckman of Shell Rock, one sister, Kathy (Jerry) Calease of Waverly, two brothers; Gary (Rhonda) Brase of Plainfield and Terry (Deb) Brase of Nashua, and several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Connie Franzen.
Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, February 16, 2021, at St. John Lutheran Church-Western Douglas, rural Plainfield with Pastor Kim Thacker officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, February 15, 2021, at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly and for an hour prior to services at the church on Monday. Masks and social distancing will be required. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Cedar Bend Humane Society or to the family for a memorial bench to be placed in the church cemetery. On-line condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
