Karla M. Flood, 74, of Waterloo, Iowa passed away on Friday, October 25, 2019 at Hillcrest Home in Sumner, Iowa.
Date of Birth, September 4, 1945
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at 11 am at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly, Iowa with Fr. David Ambrosy officiating. Burial will follow in Harlington cemetery in Waverly. Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 9 am until 11 am at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly. Memorials may be directed to the Flood family and online condolences for Karla Flood may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home of Waverly, Iowa is assisting the Flood family with arrangements. 319-352-1187