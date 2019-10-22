The Karlsruhe Concert Duo, one of Germany’s most sought-after musical talents, will perform on the Wartburg College campus on Monday, Oct. 28.
The free concert will begin at 8 p.m. in the Sandra Rada Orchestra Hall in Bachman Fine Arts Center.
Cellist Reinhard Armleder and pianist Dagmar Hartmann have performed together since 1999. The duo regularly earns high praise and fascinates its audiences with profound and captivating interpretations, brilliant technique and imaginative programming.
In their repertoire, the two musicians concentrate on classical-romantic literature and 20th-century music. For their ensemble they are particularly interested in the rediscovery of lesser-known composers and works, but they also dedicate themselves to the music of the modern age.
As a duo, they have won first prize at various international competitions, bringing them a great deal of attention and opening up engagements on national and international podiums, setting the stage for concerts worldwide. Their concert calendar includes regular tours throughout Europe, as well as to North, Central and South America; the Middle East; Asia; and countries of southern Africa.
Their U.S. tour is sponsored by the German Consulate to the United States as part of “Wunderbar Together,” an initiative that emphasizes the strong cultural and hereditary ties that bind Germany and the United States.