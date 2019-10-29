The November 506 Café will be serving up one of the community’s favorite meals — Kathy’s Philly Cheesesteak.
The November café will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5 at the Waverly Senior Center. Volunteer board members of the Waverly Senior Center will be on hand to serve at the November event with proceeds earmarked to support the activities of the center. Gift certificates will be available which make great stocking stuffers for the upcoming holidays!
The full November menu is: Philly cheesesteak or barbecued chicken, potato soup, spaghetti salad, celery and carrot sticks, assorted chips and pumpkin desserts.
“Kathy is known locally for her Philly cheesesteak, which dates back to her running the legendary Tall Corn Tavern,” said Cynthia Campbell, chairperson of the Senior Center. “We only put the cheesesteak on the menu once a year so we hope it attracts a huge crowd on Nov. 5.”
The 506 Café is open to the public on the first Tuesday of the month at the Waverly Senior Center. Patrons may choose to dine in or carry out. For $10, one can enjoy a home-cooked meal including drinks and dessert. Lunch reservations are not required but help in planning. Call 352-5678 for more information or follow the 506 Café on Facebook.
The remaining date for the 2019 506 Café lunches is Dec. 3.