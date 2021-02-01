Kay Thorson, 83, of Waverly, passed away Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, at the Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community in Waverly.
Kay Diane Thorson was born Jan. 27, 1938, the daughter of Lyle) and Lenore E (Peterson) Kinkel in Minneapolis, Minnesota. She attended school in Minnesota and graduated from North High School in Minneapolis. On June 14, 1958, she was united in marriage to Gerald Ferguson at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Minneapolis. Gerald died in 1983. Kay owned and operated Kay and L Draperies in Waverly. On Aug. 25, 1984, she was united in marriage to Jerry Thorson at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Waterloo, Iowa.
Survivors are her two children, Julie (Jim) Lammers, of Waverly, Iowa, and Jeff Ferguson, of Columbia, Missouri; Jerry’s three children, Michelle (Michael) Sears, of Indian Land, South Carolina, Teresa Beverley, of San Antonio, Texas, and Jon (Lise) Thorson, of Virginia Beach, Virginia; 10 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and brother, Vance (Ann) Kinkel, of Maple Grove, Minnesota. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husbands, Gerald Ferguson in 1983 and Jerry Thorson in 2013.
Private family funeral services will be held Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly with Pastor Mike Blair officiating. The service will be Live streamed and available on the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home Facebook page after 11:15 a.m. Thursday. Burial will follow in Harlington cemetery in Waverly. Visitation without the family present will be held on Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly. Masks are required and allow for social distancing. Memorials may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice and online condolences for Kay can be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
