Wartburg College professor Charles Figura will tackle all things space-related during the college’s first Keep on Learning community education series of 2019-20, beginning Thursday, Sept. 12.
Figura, a physics professor and director of the college’s Platte Observatory, will lead discussions about gravity waves, black holes, the Large Hadron Collider and other recent discoveries about the universe during his session, which is titled, “Postcards from the Frontier.”
Classes continue Sept. 19 and 26 and Oct. 3 in the Heritage Room of Saemann Student Center. Coffee will be served at 9 a.m., followed by the class from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Parking is available near Saemann Student Center for those entering campus via Wartburg Boulevard. Pre-registration is not required. The first class of each session is free; a $40 fee due at the second class covers the rest of the sessions.
Other topics offered in the series will include “Aerospace: The Sky’s the Limit” in October, “Four Daring Women in the Bible and What They Can Teach Us” in November, “Ways Our Immune System and Microbiome Work to Keep Us Healthy” in January, “American Architecture as Influenced by Scandinavia” in February, “Deception: Lies, Secrets, and Self-Deception in Personal, Professional, and Public Life” in March and “Transcendent Art and Artists on Film and Art” in April.
The Keep on Learning series is sponsored by Waverly Health Center. The Wartburg Alumni & Parent Relations Office coordinates Keep on Learning with the assistance of a volunteer committee. For more information, call (319) 352-8491, email alumni@wartburg.edu or visit www.wartburg.edu/kol.