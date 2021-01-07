Terry Lindell, a Wartburg College history professor, will discuss “The First World War” during Wartburg College’s next Keep on Learning community education series beginning Thursday, Jan. 7.
Through an online format, the four-week course will examine the principal events and consequences of the first world war, especially for the United States. When European armies marched to war in the summer of 1914, no one imagined the enormity of the conflict that would follow.
Due to the pandemic, the course will not meet in person on the Wartburg College campus as usual. Lindell will present his course via an online webinar with a link found at www.wartburg.edu/kol. Class sessions are 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. each Thursday from Jan. 7-28. Keep on Learning is offered free of charge for 2020-21, and all are welcome.
Other topics offered in the series are “Exploring Impressionism in the Arts” in February and “Iowa as a (Sometimes) Welcoming Society” in March, followed by “You Mean Everything We Knew Was Wrong?” in April.
The Keep on Learning series is sponsored by Waverly Health Center. The Wartburg Alumni & Parent Relations Office coordinates Keep on Learning with the assistance of a volunteer committee. For more information, call 319-352-8491, email alumni@wartburg.edu or visit www.wartburg.edu/kol.