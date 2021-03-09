Robert Neymeyer, historian at the Sullivan Brothers Iowa Veterans Museum in Waterloo, will discuss “Iowa as a (Sometimes) Welcoming Society” during Wartburg College’s next Keep on Learning community education series beginning Thursday, March 11.
Through an online format, the four-week course will explore immigration into Iowa over the past 175 years.
Due to the pandemic, the course will not meet in person on the Wartburg College campus as usual. Neymeyer will present his course via an online webinar with a link found at www.wartburg.edu/kol. Class sessions are 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. each Thursday from March 11 to April 1. Keep on Learning is offered free of charge for 2020-21, and all are welcome.
The final topic offered in the series will be “You Mean Everything We Knew Was Wrong?” in April.
The Keep on Learning series is sponsored by Waverly Health Center. The Wartburg Alumni & Parent Relations Office coordinates Keep on Learning with the assistance of a volunteer committee. For more information, call 319-352-8491, email alumni@wartburg.edu or visit www.wartburg.edu/kol.