Sonja Lynch, a Wartburg College English professor, will discuss “Momentary Glimpses: Exploring Impressionism in the Arts” during Wartburg College’s next Keep on Learning community education series beginning Thursday, Feb. 4.
Through an online format, the four-week course will explore the basic tenets of Impressionism, an artistic movement that engaged artists across disciplines and genres. The series will also examine how artists used various art forms to create works reflecting this aesthetic.
Due to the pandemic, the course will not meet in person on the Wartburg College campus as usual. Lynch will present her course via an online webinar with a link found at www.wartburg.edu/kol. Class sessions are 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. each Thursday from Feb. 4 to Feb. 25. Keep on Learning is offered free of charge for 2020-21, and all are welcome.
Other topics offered in the series are “Iowa as a (Sometimes) Welcoming Society” in March and “You Mean Everything We Knew Was Wrong?” in April.The Keep on Learning series is sponsored by Waverly Health Center. The Wartburg Alumni & Parent Relations Office coordinates Keep on Learning with the assistance of a volunteer committee. For more information, call 319-352-8491, email alumni@wartburg.edu or visit www.wartburg.edu/kol.