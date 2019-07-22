Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Kendall “Ken” Happel, 72, of Clarksville, died at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City of natural causes on July 16, 2019.

His body is being cremated per his wishes. There will be no service.

Tags