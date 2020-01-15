Kenneth “Ken” Lee Van Lengen, age 63, of Parkersburg, Iowa, was born the son of Orval Kenneth and JoAnn Berniece (Van Deest) Van Lengen on September 8, 1956, in Cedar Falls, Iowa. Ken graduated from Cedar Falls High School in 1974.
Ken married Barb Williams. To this union two children were born, Trenton and Jennifer. They later divorced. In 1991, Ken moved to Parkersburg and also married Beth Steffensen. The couple were later divorced. Ken worked at Viking Pump from 1979 until the time of his death.
Ken actively attended church. He was a member of the Aplington-Parkersburg Booster Club, were he also served as a past president. Ken was a great outdoorsman and loved to fish and hunt. He was always after “that elusive buck”. He also enjoyed motorcycle riding. Ken had a dry sense of humor, was a friend to everyone he met and was always there to help others, even at a moment’s notice. That was also evident after the Parkersburg tornado. Ken loved his grandchildren and never missed their events, particularly their wrestling meets and horse shows. Ken was a loving father, son, papa, brother and uncle.
Ken died Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at his home in Parkersburg of natural causes. Ken was preceded in death by his son, Trenton Lee Van Lengen on October 1, 2001; his father, Orval Van Lengen; and one sister, Diane Van Lengen.
Ken is survived by a daughter, Jennifer (Chase) Panosh of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; three grandchildren, Max Panosh, Delainey Markt and Paisley Shuey; his mother, JoAnn Van Lengen of Cedar Falls; two sisters, Vonice (Tom) Hoffman of Jesup, Iowa and Sonja (Tim “Bo”) Bodine of Waverly, Iowa; a brother, Darrell (Timi) Van Lengen of Olathe, Kansas; and many loving nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
Private Funeral Services will be Saturday, January 18, 2020, at the Redman-Schwartz Funeral Home with burial in the Oak Hill Cemetery both in Parkersburg.
A public Celebration of Life Service will be from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, January 18, at the Parkersburg Civic Center, 502 – 3rd Street, Parkersburg.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family
Redman-Schwartz Funeral Home in Parkersburg is in charge of arrangements.
