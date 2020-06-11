Congratulations to Jailyn Kent and Kyrah Yanda for winning the Bremer County Conservation Virtual Fishing Derby.
Bremer County residents of all ages were welcomed to participate as we celebrated Iowa’s Free Fishing Weekend June 5-7. Six contestants emailed their fishing photos on Monday, June 8, with no fish necessary to participate.
Winners were chosen by using the Wheel of Names generator. Both young ladies won a fishing pole that will be delivered to them.
You can find more pictures of our contestants on Bremer County Conservation’s Facebook page.