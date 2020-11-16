Kevin Shonka, 59 of Tripoli, Iowa, passed away on Friday, November 13, 2020, at his home in Tripoli.
Kevin was born on January 3, 1961, in Sumner, Iowa, the son of Paul and LaDonna (Hogan) Shonka. He was baptized and confirmed at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Waverly. He graduated in 1979 from Tripoli High School. He was united in marriage to Susan M. Jacob on October 8, 1983, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church.
He previously worked at Bantam (Terex), Dick’s Petroleum, and Midway Implement. He retired in February of 2019 from New Hampton Red Power after more than 20 years. He also farmed with his father and brother, Dale, for many years.
He was a member of the Wapsi Sportsmen’s Club. He enjoyed hunting, golfing and playing cards. He enjoyed spending time with his grandkids, especially giving them tractor rides.
Kevin is survived by his wife, Sue Shonka, of Tripoli; a daughter, Kasey (Chad) Widdel, of Denver; a son, Jacob (fiancé, Micah Wieditz) Shonka, of Cedar Rapids; three grandchildren, Gunner, Jovie and Hattie Widdel, numerous brothers and sisters, nieces and nephews, and his wife’s family.
Kevin was preceded in death by his parents, a sister, Joan Meyer, an infant brother, Richard Shonka and his father and mother in law, Charles and Shirley Jacob.
A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, November 19, 2020, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Waverly. There will be a visitation from 3-7 p.m. Wednesday at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly and also for one hour prior to the memorial service on Thursday at the church. In lieu of flowers, the memorials may be directed to the family for a later designation. Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com
