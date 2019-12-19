The Waverly Police Department held its ninth Shop with a Cop event at Walmart over the weekend to help 10 families complete their Christmas shopping.
Police Chief Rich Pursell, Capt. Don Eggleston and eight other officers assisted the shoppers select their gifts and then helped with the gift wrapping in the customer service area. The Waverly Walmart donated the proceeds to purchase the gifts and the wrapping materials, according to Eggleston, along supplying doughnuts, cookies and beverages.
The police department has hosted the event annually since 2011.