The Bremer County Fair is in full swing at the Waverly fairgrounds. Monday morning started with the popular dog show. Among the contestants was Jordyn Frost, 15, of Plainfield. She showed Eli and Lola, which she called her family members. One of the joys of the dog show, Frost said, was to bond with the other contestants.
Jadyn Wagner, 17, of Denver, was showing Blaze. Wagner said she enjoys the dog show.
“Being here this year is the most exciting part,” she said.
Last year’s fair was only 4-H and FFA show-and-go style because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Luke McMillin was waiting for his turn to show off dog, Gus, who won top place in las year’s showmanship.
Chase Holthaus, 13, showed Luna and Gus. Luna won the open agility show. Luna completed the course in 45 seconds with perfection, taking home the trophy. Chase enjoys training her and said he would pamper her with extra treats when they get home.