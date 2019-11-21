Kiene celebrates 80th birthday with open house
Birthday Open House
Celebrating Duane Kiene’s 80th birthday, 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at the Janesville Riviera Roose Event Center.
No gifts please.
As a current print subscriber, you can opt-in for All Access at any time. All Access members receive unlimited access to our website and e-edition (optimized for desktop and mobile devices). All Access members also receive access to our exclusive Subscriber Savings program at no additional charge. (This alone can save you more than the cost of your subcription!)
Not a current print subscriber? Click here to purchase a Print Subscription
If you have any questions or need further assistance, please call our customer service team at 319-352-3334 or email legals@waverlynewspapers.com.
With a Digital Only subscription, you'll receive unlimited access to our website and e-edition. Our digital products are available 24/7 and are accessible anywhere, anytime.
If you have any questions or need further assistance, please call our customer service team at 319-352-3334 or email legals@waverlynewspapers.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Day Pass
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|1 Month
|$4.99
|for 31 days
|6 Months
|$30.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$59.00
|for 365 days
The New York Times on Wednesday, Sept. 5, printed an op-ed from an anonymous writer who claims to be a senior official in the Donald Trump administration saying, in part, that the president is not fit to hold his current job.
Cloudy and windy. High near 40F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 21F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph.
Sunny. High 37F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind: NW @ 22mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 85%
Wind Chill: 29°
Heat Index: 39°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: NW @ 22mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 81%
Wind Chill: 28°
Heat Index: 38°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: NW @ 21mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 77%
Wind Chill: 28°
Heat Index: 38°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: NW @ 22mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 76%
Wind Chill: 26°
Heat Index: 37°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: NW @ 22mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 73%
Wind Chill: 26°
Heat Index: 37°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NW @ 19mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 74%
Wind Chill: 24°
Heat Index: 35°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NW @ 17mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 75%
Wind Chill: 22°
Heat Index: 33°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NW @ 16mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 73%
Wind Chill: 20°
Heat Index: 31°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NW @ 15mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 72%
Wind Chill: 19°
Heat Index: 30°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NNW @ 14mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 72%
Wind Chill: 18°
Heat Index: 29°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NNW @ 13mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 73%
Wind Chill: 16°
Heat Index: 27°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NNW @ 12mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 74%
Wind Chill: 15°
Heat Index: 26°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.