Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Duane Kiene

Duane Kiene Celebrating 80th birthday

Kiene celebrates 80th birthday with open house

Birthday Open House

Celebrating Duane Kiene’s 80th birthday, 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at the Janesville Riviera Roose Event Center.

No gifts please.

Tags