West Cedar Kindergarten students are enjoying their new flexible seating chairs provided by the WSR Foundation through Smart Money Grants.
Grants are awarded twice a year, and a new round of grants will be approved on Feb. 13 at the WSR Foundation Board meeting. Teachers were notified on Jan. 6 that the Foundation was accepting grant applications from now until Jan. 31.
If you would like to give to the WSR Foundation to help support these (and other) programs, please go to https://www.wsr.k12.ia.us/foundation.