Marlene Kingsley will be turning 80 on Christmas Day.
Marlene was born on Dec. 25, 1939, to Margaret (Wilson) and Burton Bolton Sr. She married R. Bruce Kingsley on June 25, 1958. He passed away Dec. 4, 2016.
Marlene and Bruce had three children, Shelley, Bill and Lisa. She has six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
Marlene continues to work part-time at the Bremer County Abstract Office as she has for the past 22 years, after retiring from MidAmerican Energy in April 1996.
In honor of her birthday, please send cards to her at: 1848 Euclid Ave, Waverly, IA 50677.