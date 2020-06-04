SIOUX CITY — Morningside College Vice President for Academic Affairs Dr. Chris Spicer recently announced the 434 students named to the Dean’s List for the spring semester of the 2019-20 academic year.
The Dean’s List recognizes Morningside College students who achieve a 3.67 grade point average or better and complete at least 12 credits of coursework with no grade below a “C-.”
Lauren L. Kipp, of Denver, was included on the list and attained a 4.0 GPA.
The names listed in this release are of Morningside students in the surrounding area. To view the complete Dean’s List, visit www.morningside.edu/news.