SIOUX CITY – Morningside College Vice President for Academic Affairs Chris Spicer recently announced the 402 students named to the dean’s list for the fall semester of the 2020-21 academic year.
Among those on the list is Lauren L. Kipp, of Denver.
- The dean’s list recognizes Morningside College students who achieve a 3.67 grade-point average or better and complete at least 12 credits of coursework with no grade below a “C-.” Students that achieved a 4.0 grade point average are denoted with an asterisk ().
The names listed in this release are of Morningside students in the surrounding area. To view the complete Dean’s List and find other Morningside news, visit www.morningside.edu/news.
