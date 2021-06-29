SIOUX CITY – Morningside University has named 238 students as Roadman Scholars in recognition of high academic distinction for the 2020-21 academic year.
Roadman Scholars must be full-time students who have completed at least 45 credits of college work with a cumulative grade-point average of 3.76 or above. The award is named in honor of Earl Roadman, who was president of Morningside from 1936-56.
Lauren L. Kipp, of Denver, was named to this list. To view the complete list online and see other Morningside news, visit www.morningside.edu/news.
Morningside University is a private four-year liberal arts college with a beautiful 68-acre campus located in a safe and residential area in Sioux City, Iowa. Morningside’s educational programming is designed to meet the needs of undergraduate, post-undergraduate, and graduate students in an increasingly fast-paced world with over 65 majors and pre-professional programs, online graduate programs in education and nursing, and an online bachelor’s degree completion program. Learn more by visiting morningside.edu.