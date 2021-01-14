Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

CEDAR RAPIDS – Kirkwood Community College has released its dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester. These students have achieved a 3.3 grade-point average or higher after completing 12 or more credit hours at the college.

Kirkwood students from the area earning this distinction are listed below.

Clarksville: Kori Wedeking

Denver: Melissa Rommel

Sumner: Tyler Stotler and Brooke Toussaint

Tripoli: Landen Dobbs

