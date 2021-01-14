...Blizzard to Significantly Impact Central Iowa Tonight into
Friday...
.Extremely stout winds coupled with moderate to heavy snow will
lead to blizzard conditions tonight and throughout much of the
day Friday over the central to western sections of Iowa. The
heaviest snowfall is likely to fall over north central portions
of the state, but even further south and west blizzard conditions
are anticipated. Significant travel impacts are expected,
especially along Interstates 80 and 35.
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Snow with total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches
with strong winds up to 30 mph.
* WHERE...Northeastern Iowa.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST Friday.
* IMPACTS...For today, some travel impacts are possible. For
tonight into Friday, plan on slippery road conditions and
blowing snow, which could significantly reduce visibility. The
hazardous conditions will impact the Friday morning and evening
commutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&