Just like every other educational institution in the nation, Wartburg College is working to make sure its students, faculty and staff are able to learn and work safely while the novel coronavirus spikes in Iowa.
Between when the campus was shut down in April and when students returned last week, college officials established protocols and guidelines to be sure that the effects of COVID-19 are minimized. They have established a web page at wartburg.edu/knights-care, with that information, as well as up-to-date case numbers.
According to Dean of Students Dan Kittle, the mitigation measures have amounted to a “bubble” around the college’s campus, much like the arrangements for the NBA and NHL.
And, he said, it’s working, for now.
Kittle, Marketing and Communications Director Emily Christensen and Head Athletic Trainer Ryan Callahan coordinate the college’s response to the coronavirus and facilitate the information that goes into the page.
Christensen updates the case count dashboard daily around noon. As of 2 p.m. Wednesday, there were 50 current positive cases, 52 who were in isolation and 123 in quarantine among the Wartburg community.
Meanwhile, the Iowa Department of Public Health, as of noon Wednesday, reports Bremer County has 341 positive cases, an increase of 11 over the previous 24 hours. There have been 197 recoveries and just seven deaths in the county. The current 14-day average positivity rate in the county is currently at 15.3%.
Callahan, who leads the college’s contact tracing team, said the goal is to mitigate as much of the virus’ spread as much as possible.
“It’s been busier than we would have liked,” Callahan said. “In the college, we proactively really put together a robust contact-tracing team and protocol to make sure that when we have individuals become ill or become exposed to that, we can do the tracing properly and efficiently and get the folks that need to be quarantined and tested into those two things as quickly as possible.”
Most of the testing done to students and faculty are done at the Noah Clinic on campus, but those who live off campus or in other counties may have theirs done by TestIowa or their primary care physician. Noah Clinic also uses both the PCR test and the newer antigen testing.
Callahan said the tracing team has been trained through a program provided by Johns Hopkins Medical Center, which is considered by many as the gold standard of contact tracing.
He said the numbers have been higher than what some are liking to see is due to the college’s proactive work to test and trace and then getting positive cases isolated and quarantined.
“I think our system is second-to-none,” he said. “It’s efficient, it’s effective, but unfortunately when you do these processes effectively, you’re going to identify more cases.
“The good thing is we’re identifying these cases and getting them out of circulation and decreasing exposure to folks on campus as well as in the community.”
Kittle said the students have taken to Wartburg’s plans seriously and have been doing their part to avoid SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes the respiratory illness COVID-19 that has so far infected more than 6 million Americans and killed more than 180,000 in the U.S.
“If you spend time on campus, the sense is a concerned optimism is a way to frame it,” Kittle said. “They are concerned about the disease and the spread of the disease on campus, because of two reasons: The health implications as well as the implications of potentially having to make alterations to the campus itself.
“They are optimistic, because through our first weekend, it was quiet. I think that was a clear indication to me that students are taking it seriously and are really trying to do their part.”
Christensen told Waverly Newspapers that the Campus Recovery Team met throughout the summer and worked on different areas across the campus to put in guidelines to help students and staff learn and work safely.
“We did an audit of all of our classroom spaces, and basically knocked (capacities) down to (nine to 33),” Christensen said. “Basically, what that has meant is that we have about 50% of our classes that are face-to-face classes. Some of our classes have changed rooms, so they could better allow for social distancing inside the classroom.”
She added about 30% of courses are hybrid, where there is a combination of face-to-face and online sessions, which are at the discretion of the professor. Some do a schedule where class meets in-person for one week and online for another, or groups of cohort students would be in the classroom on a staggered basis.
“It’s (the instructor’s) decision whether the online component is synchronous or asynchronous,” Christensen said. “I think quite a few of them are doing synchronous.”
For those classrooms in synchronous hybrid situations, the college purchased 41 meeting cameras and 18 professional models from Owl Labs, for a total of 59 units. Christensen said the remote students can feel a part of the classroom with this system.
The top part of the screen has a 360-degree ultra-panoramic shot of the room, showing everyone in attendance, and then the bottom half can display up to three speakers close-up.
“The microphone in it is trained so the … secondary camera follows the noise in the classroom,” Christensen explained. “If someone is talking, it’ll be trained on one person. If there’s a conversation going on between two and up to three people, you actually have up to three people on camera along with the classroom shot all at the same time.”
Another 20% of classes are only meeting online, which Christensen said was for a multitude of reasons. She added that several classes are meeting outdoors, including music ensembles.
“They’re meeting in smaller groups sometimes, they’re meeting outside when possible,” she said of the musicians. “We’ve put very stringent rules in place, based on their national organizations’ guidelines.”
Additionally, facemasks are required on the Wartburg campus inside all academic buildings. There are only seven exceptions: Inside one’s own dorm room; in the residence hall hallways and restrooms on a student’s own floor; at designated dining areas while eating, though the mask must be on while in line and getting food; a staff or faculty member’s own workspace where there is at least 6 feet of physical distance from others; athletic practices under NCAA and American Rivers Conference guidelines; music practices; and in the public exercise and swimming areas at The W’s lower level.
For the residence halls and office spaces, if someone visits their areas, a mask must be donned.
The mask mandate on campus doesn’t apply outdoors, but only if someone is sure to be more than 6 feet from another person.
“If you leave your space, there is a good likelihood that you’re going to run into somebody,” Christensen said. “It’s just easier to say, ‘Let’s just wear our face coverings all the time.’ That way, we don’t have to worry about putting them on, taking them off…
“We just require them, including in the classroom, where they are socially distant.”
She added that the Mensa student cafeteria has been expanded into two adjacent ballrooms in the Saemann Student Center. The food service staff has rearranged the tables to maintain the mandatory 6-foot separation.
The college has also continued the take-out service for meals that Wartburg started when Gov. Kim Reynolds’ initial public health emergency proclamation ordered the closure of mass eating areas. Students can still choose to skip the dining hall for breakfast, lunch and dinner.
Additionally, students can have no more than one guest per person in their dorm rooms, so for example a two-student domicile could have as many as two guests. However, off-campus visitors are not allowed at this time.
Meanwhile, the students have been using a screening tool each morning before going to class or entering campus, according to Callahan.
Christensen believes the Wartburg College community is doing a good job at using masks in the first week back on campus.
“It’s sometimes hard to be socially distant in some cases, and there are still incidences of people not being socially distant and not masking,” she said. “It is a little microcosm of the larger community.
“On a whole, I think our students really, for the most part, they want to be here. They understand what that’s going to take, and for the most part, they are trying really hard to make that happen.”
Callahan hasn’t seen any masking issues as well.
“I think everybody’s doing a great job,” he said. “They’re distancing. I feel that all of the mitigation efforts we’re putting in place, the students are doing a great job of following.”
Kittle said there haven’t been objections over the concept of wearing face coverings.
“I’ve been heartened to the pervasiveness of masks on campus,” he said. “Just as an example, you don’t just see students and staff members wearing them in buildings. You see them wearing them outside.
“When a student goes from the student center to The W, they don’t take their mask off. Generally, they’re walking all over campus with masks on. We anticipated there might be some pushback only because that’s what we hear in the national narrative, but that’s not been our experience at the college. It’s been the exact opposite.”
Kittle, like the students, is cautiously optimistic about the possible conclusion of the pandemic, as there are reports a vaccine may be readily available as soon as January 2021. There are currently at least three candidates on Phase III human trials.
“I’m optimistic because of the experience we’ve had in the first weekend,” he said. “While the first couple of weeks of school haven’t been perfect, I think overall, I’m more optimistic now than I was a month ago, because that’s the buy-in we’ve seen from our students.
“Our faculty have been extraordinarily helpful in that regard. (They) have been talking about the importance of following the guidelines, being responsible, so it’s being reinforced and reinforced and reinforced.”
But his concern is the possibility of one or two large, off-campus gatherings where Wartburg students aren’t masked that becomes what health officials have termed a superspreader.
“That’s why we have to be vigilant,” he said. “There’s been a lot of people who are holding each other accountable in ways that reflect our community and our values. So far, I’ve been very impressed.”