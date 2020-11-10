The Kiwanis Club of Greater-Waverly will be opening their Christmas tree lot prior to Thanksgiving from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21 in the Miller True Value parking lot across from McDonalds.
Again, this year we’ll be selling Douglas Firs, Black Hill Spruce, Balsam Fir, Scotch Pine, and four sizes of the popular Fraser Firs. Sales will run through Dec. 12 or until trees are sold. Along with our trees, there will be roping, several choices of decorative wreaths, and door swags available to purchase.
The availability of trees this year is down and make them in short supply. Due to COVID-19 and other pertinent issues to production and shipping the costs have increased significantly and are reflected in our 2020 pricing. We encourage you to shop early as our supply has been reduced and we want to make sure you can enjoy a Kiwanis Christmas tree.
Of note: There are some updates to our lot that you should be aware. In dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic we are implementing some changes.
Customers will not be allowed to enter the trailer. Our workers will be wearing masks and ask that you do as well. We have expanded our lot to provide more spacing and updated signage to make it easier to browse.
We will have an outdoor area to pay or we can collect payment at your vehicle. Hours will also be shortened. We can only accept cash or check.
In addition, we have added a delivery service option and an over-the-phone order option. You can pick out your tree at the lot and have it delivered locally for $10 more. You can also call 319-830-5888 to order a tree and have Kiwanis pick one out and deliver it locally for $15 more. To see the tree and wreath options and to be kept up to date on inventory you can visit our Facebook page: Kiwanis Club of Greater Waverly Christmas Tree Lot
Open 3-7 p.m. weekdays, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturdays (also the Friday after Thanksgiving), and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sundays. This is our only fundraiser for 2020.
Proceeds from the sale of Christmas trees go toward scholarship support for area students and contributions to various area organizations that benefit area children and their families.
Contact GWKiwanisclub@gmail.com for additional information or other inquiries.