In the midst of our pandemic, I’m willing to bet that many have heard the clichés; “From adversity rises opportunities” to “We’re all in this together.” These have added meaning for the Kiwanis Club of Greater Waverly. Our club has been active in the community for nearly 50 years. Because of the pandemic, we missed having our scholarship banquet to recognize the service achievements of W-SR seniors and the awarding of our scholarships to Kaden Dewey, Ethan Plege, Camryn Grawe, Sarah Olson, Britney Young,and Carter Froelich. They, and their parents, didn’t get the chance to meet our members or to learn a little more about Kiwanis and how our International organization is all about “Serving the Children.”
Those who once played little league baseball and softball and now have children playing recognize many of our Kiwanis members serving concessions – some Kiwanians having served both, but not this year as the pandemic put a halt to “normal.” The money raised at the concession stand has mostly been given back in support of the Little League. Additionally, some has been donated to groups and organizations that benefit family and children within the community. Maybe next year; maybe when/if we return to normal. In the midst of all this, our club prepares to make a substantial pledge to the Waverly Cedar River Park and to continue a future and ongoing relationship with youth baseball and softball. It’s about serving the children, and for our club, it’s something we strongly believe in.
Our banquet, the ball games, and our ability to meet in person fell by the wayside as the club faced the uncertainties of COVID-19. The world learned to Zoom, and I’ll be honest; I didn’t think our members would embrace the technology. I was gladly wrong. Beginning in April, we held weekly Zoom meetings and hosted Zoom speakers. Our Zoom attendance mostly bettered our average in-person meeting numbers prior to the virus. We learned to adapt, and we began to take a hard look at our future.
One of our main concerns looking forward has been our Christmas tree season. We needed to confirm our order to purchase trees. Would the pandemic effectively negate Christmas? Many of our members are considered “at risk” due to age or underlying conditions. It takes workers to staff the tree lot to sell trees. Trees are expected to be in short supply again this year, but our order is locked in. We look forward to continuing our presence with the Kiwanis Tree Lot. It will be familiar, but adapted to be a safer and a more convenient service for the community. (Look for an update this fall.)
It’s no secret that in Waverly, in Iowa and all across the U.S., the numbers for service club membership is declining for all organizations as a whole. The pandemic has given our club a reason to be reflective and to reassess how we can become viable to more people. We want to be an important and lasting legacy within our community and the surrounding area far into the future.
We recognized the opportunity to make lasting changes that would enhance our club and hopefully grow our membership. We need to be larger and younger as we tackle the goals ahead of us. They are as large as our hearts. Our club will now meet the first and third Tuesday at Wartburg beginning in September and host a 7 a.m. speaker. One meeting per month will be by Zoom – enhancing what we learned by our past experience and giving our travelers, those at work, or satellite members an opportunity to stay connected to the group monthly when making live meetings may not work. On the other Tuesday, we will get “out and about” into the community.
Those “out and about” Tuesdays can be as varied as there are opportunities available. We can go to a speaker and see their presentation first hand, attend a program that we have sponsored, help out another group or organization with a project, visit places that share in our “Service to Children,” or just stop and share time with a business that would like to host us. In addition, by utilizing Zoom, we can bring speakers to our club from all over. The possibilities are exciting, and we are ready to make positive changes and enhance what being a part of the Kiwanis Club of Greater Waverly is all about.
We’ve adapted membership options to provide opportunities for even the busiest individual. With Zoom and our regular correspondence, members can stay connected without having to be at weekly meetings, be involved in our current projects, and share new ideas for future endeavors. The more members we have, the more we can give to others. It’s been estimated that each Kiwanian will impact the lives of 205 children. We’d love to expand that kind of impact in the greater Waverly area.
To learn more about our club, send us an email; gwkiwanisclub@gmail.com. Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/greaterwaverlykiwanisclub. We’d love to have you join us. If you’d like to host us on one of our “out and about” meetings, speak in person at our club or on Zoom, or have other suggestions, please reach out. We want to make our next 50 years more productive than ever before. It’s true; we are in this together so let’s show them how it’s done. Help our club reinvent itself as we navigate the uncertainties of the future.