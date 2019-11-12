The Kiwanis Club of Greater Waverly will hold an invite a guest day during its Nov. 19 meeting.
The club is in need of new members to help us continue its yearly community service projects and to better serve the area’s children and families. This special, non-obligatory event is an opportunity to share with others the unique qualities of the library, Kiwanis support of the library, and both of our visions in serving our community.
Interested guests wishing to learn more about our club, the Waverly Public Library, and how they can help either organization, can attend the Kiwanis meeting from 6:45-8 a.m. in the Heritage room off the main cafeteria at Wartburg College. Buffet breakfast is provided. RSVP is required: blmaclearn@gmail.com or text 319-352-1697 by Sunday Nov. 17.
Sarah Meyer-Reyerson, Waverly Public Library Director will be the keynote speaker at the meeting. Sarah will be speaking on the topic, “You think you know the Library.” Sarah is a Luther College graduate and holds a Master’s of Library and Information Science from the University of Iowa.
As the director of the Waverly Public Library she has helped to transform it into a valuable community resource serving the area youth. Kiwanis is a proud supporter of the library as our missions complement each other. The Kiwanis International motto is: Serving the children of the world.