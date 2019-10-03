Brian MacLearn, Lieutenant Governor of Kiwanis Division 8, was present to install the new President, officers, and board members of the Kiwanis Club of Greater-Waverly for 2019-20 at the East Bremer Diner on Sept. 24.
Glenn Fenneman continues on as secretary, as does Gary Burke as treasurer. Board members for 2018-19 are Brian MacLearn, Elaine Lawler, and Bob Harrison. Tom Taiber and Jack Dahlby begin their service on the board. Dave Sage takes the reins as President.
Jack Dahlby was given the Distinguished Service Award for going above and beyond in 2019 and Tom Taiber was given the Distinguished Member Award for more than 35 years of Kiwanis service.
The Kiwanis club of Greater-Waverly has been serving the surrounding area for over 40 years. We are actively searching and in need of new members. To learn more about Waverly’s Kiwanis club, email gwkiwanisclub@gmail.com.