The Greater-Waverly Kiwanis Club will be opening their Christmas tree lot prior to Thanksgiving from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23 in the Miller True Value parking lot across from McDonald’s.
Again this year, we’ll be selling two sizes of Douglas Firs, two sizes of Black Hill Spruce trees, Scotch pine, and four sizes of the popular Fraser Firs. Sales will run through mid December or until trees are sold. Along with our trees, there will be roping, three choices of decorative wreaths, and door swags available to purchase. There is a limited number of 8-10-foot Fraser Firs.
Open weekdays 1-7 p.m., Saturdays 9 a.m.-7 p.m., and Sundays 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Proceeds from the sale of Christmas trees go toward scholarship support for area students and contributions to various area organizations that benefit children and their families.
Olde Tyme Kettlecorn will be selling popcorn on Friday, Nov. 29 and Saturday, Nov. 30. A generous $1 donation per bag sold will go towards Kiwanis service projects.
Contact GWKiwanisclub@gmail.com for pricing information or other inquiries.