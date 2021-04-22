One of the best humans you will ever meet proved my opinion of her correct.
Kiley Kloberdanz, a first grader in Stephanie Fowler’s classroom, found a Denver Academic Letter on the side of the road while walking home. She brought it back to school the next morning to turn it in. What a rockstar!
We try to teach character, empathy, right-versus-wrong, but it’s not black and white. There is gray matter. When you find a pen, it may be considered trash, you find a dime, it’s finder’s keepers, you find something that you know will be sorely missed, you do the right thing. You turn it in. That is what Kiley did.
When she brought it to me, it just warmed my heart. This young 7-year-old, not understanding the true depth of what this could mean for an older student, was nice enough to pick it up, dust it off, take it home and pack it back up, and bring it back to me to entrust that I too would do the right thing.
Kiley is amazing. Not something I did, that’s all her, that’s her parents Melissa and Jason Kloberdanz.
When I reflect on Kiley not just in the classroom, evenings, or weekends, but also for report card time, I like to always find a strength and a goal for each student. Kiley was a challenge. Many strengths, but difficult to find a goal.
I kept telling her, stand up for yourself, be true to yourself because you know you are a good person and you do the right thing. She came to me pretty shy, sometimes timid. Now she’s bold in a good way, confident, compassionate, and hopefully continues to be self assured.
If you know Kiley or will now recognize her around town, give her a smile, a fist bump, a “Thatta girl!” We should be so lucky to continue to have exceptional role models and kids of character leading the way through Denver schools and community. Kiley and her group of friends are amazing. I’m lucky to be their teacher this year, but their number one supporter forever.
The academic letter has still not been claimed. I sent an all campus email and Athletic Director Nate Skaar responded. As did many teachers stating how proud they were of Kiley, how they couldn’t wait to also teach her, and to express what a sweet story.
Mr. Skaar came to our classroom to retrieve the academic letter and to personally meet and thank Miss Kloberdanz.
Kiley, being very humble, allowed me to take her picture with the found item and then again with Mr. Skaar as he explained to her what an honorable thing she did. This is what Nate wrote on his Facebook page:
“Great Denver moment. First grader Kiley from Ms. Fowler’s class found one of our issued Denver letters outside on her walk home from school. She made sure to clean it off, and return it to her teacher today. She might not know how important it is, but we do. Character is the foundation for all of the achievements we challenge our kids to pursue. Kiley is building her foundation. Go Cyclones!”
If you or your child realizes they have misplaced their recently issued Denver Academic Letter we would love for you to come forward, mainly to thank this beautiful young lady, Kiley Kloberdanz. You may contact Mr. Nate Skaar, athletics director at Denver, nskaar@denver.k12.ia.us or 319-984-5639.