KANSAS CITY, Mo. — United Soccer Coaches released the final 2019 national rankings for several levels of men’s and women’s college soccer on Wednesday, Dec. 11, with Wartburg women’s soccer ranked No. 25 in NCAA Division III.
The Knights went 15-3-3 overall in 2019 while securing the American Rivers Conference Tournament title and advancing to the round of 32 in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2015.
Six Knights were named to the All-Conference Team along with Sarah Campbell, Kate Luers, and Joy Smith representing Wartburg on the All-North Region First Team. It was the first time in program history that a trio of Knights were named First Team All-Region. Additionally, Luers earned All-America honors, selected to the United Soccer Coach Third Team.