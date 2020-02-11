Riverview Center is pleased to announce that Michelle Knight will be our keynote speaker for Evenings of Light and Luncheon of Light events which will be held on April 15 and April 16 in Waterloo, Cedar Rapids and Dubuque.
Michelle Knight is one of the women who escaped from the Ariel Castro’s Cleveland home after 11 years of captivity, torture and abuse. Join us to hear her incredible story of heroism, survival, and healing.
Michelle speaks openly about her experiences to share her empowering story to reclaim her life. Knight is an international and New York Times best-selling author. Her first memoir of the Cleveland kidnappings, Finding Me: A Decade of Darkness, A Life Reclaimed, shares with readers her captivity inside Ariel Castro’s home as well as her tumultuous childhood. Her new book about her life after escape, Life After Darkness: Finding Healing and Happiness After the Cleveland Kidnappings, shares her inspiring journey to find friendship, healing, happiness and her life’s purpose of advocating for victims of trauma and abuse. Knight and her story have been featured on Dr. Phil, The Today Show, Anderson Cooper 360, CNN, USA Today, Newsweek and People, among others.
Please join us on April 15 for the 2020 Luncheon of Light at Bien Venu Event Center in Cedar Falls or for the 2020 Evening of Light at The Hotel Kirkwood in Cedar Rapids. The 2020 Evening of Light in Dubuque will be held the following day on April 16 at the Grand River Center. All three events will be empowering celebrations of the resiliency of child, teen, and adult survivors of domestic and sexual violence. The events begin with a showcase of auction items from local businesses, followed by dinner and an unforgettable story and inspiring message from Michelle Knight.
For 28 years, Riverview Center has proudly provided the healing and justice survivors of sexual violence deserve, free of charge. We are a nonprofit agency committed to providing free, compassionate, client-centered care for individuals affected by sexual violence in 14 counties in Iowa, including Allamakee, Benton, Black Hawk, Bremer, Buchanan, Chickasaw, Clayton, Delaware, Dubuque, Fayette, Howard, Jones, Linn and Winneshiek Counties; and for individuals affected by sexual and domestic violence in Carroll and Jo Daviess Counties in Illinois. Regardless of means, our clients receive high-quality, professional services, including 24-hour crisis hotlines; legal, medical, and general advocacy; one-on-one counseling and support groups; professional training; and violence prevention initiatives.
For sponsorship or ticket information:
In Dubuque please contact Angie Herting: 563-564-0320 or angieh@riverviewcenter.org.
In Cedar Rapids and Waterloo contact Angie Purdy at 319-349-1945 or angie@riverviewcenter.org.