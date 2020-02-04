On Wednesday, Feb. 5 and Thursday, Feb. 6 Knight Vision Films will be hosting auditions for their second short film of the school year in the McElroy Center room 134 at 100 Wartburg Blvd., Waverly.
Auditions are open to the public, and all are welcome to attend. The title of the film is “Near Death” and the synopsis of it is, Elwood and Molly seek refuge in Gill’s zombie apocalypse bunker only to find Gill has already been infected and will “turn” soon…
The characters Knight Vision Films is looking to cast are Elwood, Molly, Gill, and will need several zombie extras.
“I’m really excited to do this film, because it gives both students at Wartburg majoring in Digital Cinema a way to gain experience and knowledge on how to make a film,” Taylor Webb, production manager of Knight Vision Films, said. “With this being our second film of the school year, we are hoping to get more involvement from students on campus and individuals in the community to come and support the organization, whether it be auditioning for the film or helping to create it.”
Knight Vision Films is an organization creating short films, documentaries, and experimental videos. Students work on projects outside of class work to gain experience and portfolio work, they also work on projects associated with classes they are taking as well as partnering with professors on special projects.