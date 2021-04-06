WAVERLY – The Wartburg College women’s soccer tallied two goals in the first half and one in the second to down Coe College 3-0 on Saturday at Clark Field and Track in Cedar Rapids.
The Knights (3-0) are now on a seven-game unbeaten run against the Kohawks.
Wartburg had a strong first-half performance on offense. Junior and former Denver High School standout Annie Place got things going for Wartburg in the 13th minute when she scored her second goal of the season. The Knights pushed their lead to 2-0 just five minutes later when senior Emily Fontana found the back of the net for the second consecutive match.
Wartburg controlled the first half as it held a 9-0 advantage in shots and held a 3-0 advantage in corner kicks. Wartburg entered the break with a comfortable 2-0 lead.
Wartburg continued its dominance in the second half. The half remained scoreless until freshman Rachel Gavin registered her second goal of the season in the 80th minute. Wartburg stayed focused in the final moments of the match and recorded its third straight shutout.
Wartburg ended the match with a 23-2 advantage in shots and a 13-1 lead in shots on goal. Corner kicks also favored the Knights, 8-1. Gavin paced Wartburg with five shots, while junior goalkeeper Marissa Lopez was credited with her third win behind one save.
Wartburg hosts Simpson College at 5 p.m. Saturday at Salzwedel Field.
WARTBURG 3, COE 0
Halftime: 2-0.
Goals: Wartburg, Place, (unassisted), 13. Wartburg, Fontana, (unassisted), 18. Wartburg, Gavin, (unassisted), 80.
Shots: Wartburg 23, Coe 2. Shots on goal: Wartburg 13, Coe 1. Saves: Wartburg 1 (Lopez), Coe 10 (Baker).
Corner kicks: Wartburg 8, Coe 1. Offsides: Wartburg 1, Coe 0. Fouls: Wartburg 2, Coe 5.