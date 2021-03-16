WAVERLY – No NCAA Division III national championships this year, no problem for Wartburg College.
The No. 1-ranked Knights crowned two national champions and eight All-Americans during the National Wrestling Coaches Association D-III championships Saturday at Xtream Arena in Coralville.
Junior 157-pounder David Hollingsworth and senior 174-pounder Kyle Briggs highlighted the tournament for Wartburg by winning national titles.
Hollingsworth rounded out the two-day competition with two falls, a major decision and a pair of decisions for the Knights. He pinned Coe College’s Brady Henderson in 4 minutes, 17 seconds in the finals.
Briggs ran through the first four rounds by scoring falls against all of his opponents. Briggs then posted an 8-0 major decision over Augsburg’s Solomon Nielsen in the championship bout.
Senior Brady Kyner (125 pounds), junior Kris Rumph (141), junior Brady Fritz (149) and sophomore Zane Mulder (165) all finished in second in their respective weight class. After falling in his quarterfinal match, sophomore Joe Pins swept the consolation bracket and earned a third-place spot on the podium at 133. Pins earned a 9-8 decision over Nebraska Wesleyan University’s Eron Haynes in the third-place match.
Team scores were not officially kept, but Wartburg would have won the team title with 179 points. Coe College would have been the runner-up with 154.5, followed by Loras Collage (133.5), the U.S. Coast Guard (109) and North Central (105).
The Knights went 11-6 with four pins, one tech fall and two major decisions during Saturday’s competition. The Knights concluded the weekend with an overall record of 40-11 with 17 pins, three tech falls and eight major decisions. They finished the abbreviated 2020-21 season with a record of 9-1 overall, including a perfect 8-0 mark in the American Rivers Conference.