WAVERLY – Wartburg College dropped both of its games against Illinois Wesleyan on Saturday by scores of 13-10 and 6-5 on Horenberger Field in Bloomington, Illinois.
The games marked the first time the two programs have met since the 2009 campaign.
In the first game against, Illinois Wesleyan ripped off a five-run third inning and recorded three more in the eighth to take down the Knights.
Wartburg's bats were hot to begin the game, recording four runs in the first, including a two-run home run off the bat of junior Ben DeKruyf. Illinois Wesleyan battled back in the third with five runs, highlighted by Jacob Cyrus' three-run double to left-center. Wartburg plated another four runs in the eighth to tie the game, but Cyrus' three-run homer in the bottom of the inning secured the victory for Illinois Wesleyan.
Wartburg totaled 14 hits in the contest with senior Parker Ridge leading the way with four and DeKruyf recorded three RBIs. Senior Dylan Gotto, junior Aaron Eybers and sophomore Joey Ciero all saw time on the mound. Gotto worked 5 2/3 innings – the most of any Wartburg pitcher in the game.
In the second game, after Wartburg recorded two runs in the ninth to tie it, the Illinois Wesleyan's Evan Hutson's walked it off with an RBI hit to left field.
The Knights tied the game 2-2 in the thirdm but gave up a three-run fourth inning and faced a 5-3 deficit heading into the ninth. Freshman Carter Stubitz homered in the the sixth to bring it within a two-run game and Ridge hit a two-run double down left field to tie the contest in the final inning.
The Knights recorded eight hits in the second leg of the doubleheader, and Stubitz paced the team with three while Ridge added three RBIs. Senior Darren Kilpatrick and Eybers were the pitchers for Wartburg and Eybers was given the loss.
Wartburg (2-4) opens American Rivers Conference action at 1 p.m. Friday with a doubleheader at the University of Dubuque.
ILLINOIS WESLEYAN 13, WARTBURG 10
Wartburg ............... 400 200 040 – 10 14 3
Illinois Wesleyan ... 005 023 03X – 13 12 4
Wartburg pitching: Gotto, Eybers (6), Ciero (7) and Stubitz/Wessling (7)/Boehmer (8). Illinois Wesleyan pitching: Hunter, Cooper (5), Blaney (7), Duffy (8) and Elvers.
W: Duffy (1-1). L: Ciero (0-1).
2B: Wartburg 2 (McNair, Ridge), Illinois Wesleyan 3 (Burgh, Cyrus, Kafer). HR: Wartburg 1 (DeKruyf), Illinois Wesleyan 1 (Cyrus).
ILLINOIS WESLEYAN 6, WARTBURG 5
Wartburg ............... 002 001 002 – 5 8 0
Illinois Wesleyan ... 101 300 001 – 6 12 0
Wartburg pitching: Kilpatrick, Eybers (8) and Stubitz. Illinois Wesleyan pitching: Gudaitis, Hill (3), Trudeau (5), Bennes (9) and Mutter.
W: Bennes (1-1). L: Eybers (0-1).
2B: Wartburg 3 (McNair, Ridge, Stubitz), Illinois Wesleyan 3 (Ranneklev 2, Biggers).