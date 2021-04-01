WAVERLY – The Wartburg College men’s golf team placed 12th out of 15 teams at the Eagle Spring Classic on Monday at Hunters Ridge Golf Course in Marion.
Wartburg finished with a team score of 690 and was plus-114 during the two-day tournament, which began Sunday.
Kirkwood Community College won the team title at 602 (plus-26). Mount Mercy placed second at 626, while Kirkwood Community College “B” (631, plus-55), Concordia Wisconsin (632, plus-56) and Luther College (634, plus-58) rounded out the top five.
Wartburg carded a 348 in the final round, despite very windy conditions, and finished ahead of Coe College, and Upper Iowa University’s and Hawkeye Community College’s “B” teams.
Wartburg junior Drew Olson jumped eight spots during the second round and tied for 20th (161). Freshman Nicholas Lechtenberg had a strong performance Monday as he, too, moved up eight positions and tied for 40th (168). The biggest move of the day for the Knights was from senior Brandon Russell, who jumped 14 spots and tied for 54th (175).
The Knights host the Wartburg Spring Invite from April 2-3 at Prairie Links Golf Course.
MEN’S COLLEGE GOLF
KIRKWOOD EAGLE SPRING CLASSIC
at Hunters Ridge Golf Course, Marion
Team Scores
1. Kirkwood Community College 602, 2. Mount Mercy University 626, 3. Kirkwood “B” 631, 4. Concordia Wisconsin 632, 5. Luther College 634, 6. North Iowa Area Community College 657, 7. Central College 658, 8. Buena Vista University 662, 9. Mount Mercy “B” 673, 10. Hawkeye Community College 680, 11. Viterbo University 681, 12. Wartburg College 690, 13. Upper Iowa University 702, 14. Coe College 712, 15. Hawkeye “B” 755.
Top 10 Individuals
t1. Morgan, Kirkwood, Schackelford, Kirkwood, 148; t3. Nelson, Mount Mercy, Oddy, Kirkwood, 151; 5. Phipps, Luther, 152; 6. McCarty, Kirkwood “B”, 153; 7. Carlton, Concordia Wisconsin, 154; t8. Evans, Kirkwood “B”, Happel, Mount Mercy, 155; 10. Dorans, Luther, 156.
Wartburg results: Olson, t20, 161; Lechtenberg, t40, 168; Pace, t45, 169; Thompson, t52, 173; Russell, t54, 175; Nichols, t58, 177; Harber, t64, 180; Pedersen, t69, 181.