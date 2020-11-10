WAVERLY – The Wartburg men’s cross-country team earned its third consecutive American Rivers Conference championship Saturday afternoon at Central College.
Senior Joe Freiburger led the way his second consecutive MVP performance.
Freiburger remained undefeated in 2020 and defended his conference title with a first-place finish in the 8k race with a time of 25 minutes, 38.54 seconds. As a team, the Knights totaled 27 points to win the conference title for the third year in a row and the 17th in program history.
Five Knights received all-conference honors with top-15 finishes. Dalton Martin was the runner-up, trailing Freiburger by five seconds with a time of 25:43.
Christopher Collet (26:11), Morgan Shirley-Fairbairn (26:16), and Ali Ali (26:20) crossed the finish line seventh through ninth, respectively.
Wartburg’s Ryan Chapman and Phil Spitzer were named coaching staff of the year.