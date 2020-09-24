2020 marks the 41st year of the Knights of Columbus Campaign for Persons with Intellectual Disabilities (CPID) here in Waverly or commonly known as the “Tootsie Roll Drive”.
Because of the pandemic, this year’s campaign was delayed to Thursday, Oct. 1 to Saturday, Oct. 3. There will be some procedural changes.
The Knights will be at a table with a container for donations. Donors will drop their donations into the container. Tootsie Rolls will be on the table for the donors to take. Knights will be wearing masks and gloves.
Volunteer Knights will be stationed at Casey’s West, Casey’s South, Fareway, Hy-Vee and Kwik Star South seeking donations for the intellectually disabled. You will recognize them by their very attractive yellow smocks.
One-hundred percent of funds go to support the intellectually handicapped with 10% funding goes directly to the State Special Olympics and the remaining 90% focused on local agencies and area schools. Some agencies that have directly benefited from our program are, Northeast Iowa Special Olympics which benefits local athletes, Waverly-Shell Rock Schools Special Education, Tripoli Schools Special Education, Larrabee Center, North Star, and Inclusion Connection.
The Waverly community and surrounding area have always been generous in supporting the intellectually disabled.
Last year, our 40th year, we achieved our goal of exceeding $200,000 in cumulative donations over the 40 years of the program
Donations from individuals and businesses will be especially important this year. If you can make a donation, make the check out to “Knights of Columbus CPID” or “KC Tootsie Roll Drive” and give it to a Knight, send or leave it at St. Mary Church, 2700 Horton Road, Waverly.
Please help us reach our goal.