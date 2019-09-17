The 2019 Campaign for Persons with Intellectual Disabilities (CPID) finished recently.
The Waverly Council of the Knights of Columbus marked its 40th campaign in 2019. They achieved lots of unprecedented success.
The Knights of Columbus surpassed their ambitious goal of $12,000 by raising $12,454.99 this year; a new council record. There were also numerous donors who donated $40 or more in celebration of 40 years.
Over 50 donations of $40 or more generated over $6,000 during this year’s campaign. There were also over 250 volunteer hours attributed to making this year’s campaign the best yet.
The Knights would like to thank everybody who made this campaign a huge success. From all of the individuals who donated/wrote checks to everyone who stood outside at our collection sites; the Knights of Columbus say thank you.
A big thank you also goes out to Leo Beschorner and Tab Ray. These Knights have been long time Co-chairs of the CPID fundraiser and they have continually gone above and beyond the call of duty. None of this would have been possible without the support of our Knights, our parish excitement, and also our community involvement.
Over the past 40 years the Knights of Columbus have collected $200,431.10 in donated funds. Ninety percent of the monies collected stay local with schools and area agencies and 10% goes to the Special Olympics of Iowa.
Plans for next year’s campaign are already being formed. If you would like to help out or want information about becoming a Knight of Columbus member please contact St. Mary Church at 319-352-2493. Thanks again for all of your support.