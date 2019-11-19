The Waverly Knights of Columbus Campaign for Persons with Intellectual Disabilities Banquet, AKA “Tootsie Roll” Drive Dinner, was held on Tuesday, Nov. 12 at St. Mary’s Church in Waverly.
Representatives of agencies that serve persons with Intellectual Disabilities received checks from funds raised by this year’s efforts from the 2019 Tootsie Roll Drive. Groups receiving funds included: Waverly-Shell Rock Schools, Tripoli Schools, Northeast Iowa Special Olympics, Larrabee Center, North Star Community Services and Inclusion Connection.
This year, the Knights received over $12,000 in Tootsie Roll Drive contributions. This exceeded the past best year’s drive by almost $5,000. An extra effort was made this year by the Waverly KC’s to reach the overall goal of over $200,000 collected in the 40-year history of the Waverly Tootsie Roll Drive. The goal was successfully achieved.
For the first time, a Knight was recognized by going above and beyond during the campaign. Chuck Mashek received the initial Bud Dorman Memorial Ironman Award for his exemplary hours of service and displayed the four pillars of Knighthood of Charity, Unity, Fraternity and Patriotism during the 2019 Campaign for Persons with Intellectual Disabilities. Murel “Bud” Dorman was a Knight that worked countless hours during the early years of the Tootsie Roll Drives.