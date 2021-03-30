WAVERLY – Wartburg College cruised to a 12-0 victory over Buena Vista University in its first competitive match in 495 days on Saturday in Storm Lake.
The Knights have now held the Beavers to zero goals in the past eight games and are on a 22-game winning streak against BVU.
The Knights spread the wealth around as nine players recorded goals in contest. Junior Joy Smith and sophomore Katie Berglund lead the way with two goals each. The Knights got things rolling in the 13th minute when Smith tallied her first goal of the day, which opened the flood gates as Wartburg scored five goals in the final 32 minutes of the opening half and headed into the break with a 6-0 advantage.
The Knights continued to pepper the back line of the Beavers as freshman Rachel Gavin recorded her first collegiate goal just 45 seconds into the second half. Berglund then scored back-to-back goals in a span of 10 minutes to push the lead to nine. Wartburg’s attack did not let up, scoring three more times in the final half-hour to clinch the victory.
The Knights put up a staggering 46 shots in the match and held the Beavers to just one attempt. Junior goalkeeper Marissa Lopez did not have much to do as she did not register a save in the game. Gavin (one), Berglund (two), sophomore Gabby Corday (one), Smith (two), junior Missy Shockley (one), junior and former Denver standout Annie Place (one), freshman Quinn Hanigan (one), freshman Alexa Edmundson (one) and freshman Camryn Ray (one) all scored for the Knights. Shockley (one), Place (place), Hanigan (one), Corday (one), junior Kate Luers (one) and former Waverly-Waverly Shell Rock standout Sarah Campbell (two) registered assists.
Wartburg (1-0, 1-0 American Rivers Conference) continues its conference-only season at 5 p.m. today when they travel to the University of Dubuque (2-0-1, 0-0-1 A-R-C).
WARTBURG 12, BUENA VISTA 0
Halftime: 6-0.
Goals: Wartburg, Smith, (Campbell, Corday), 13. Wartburg, Corday, (Campbell), 18. Wartburg, Place, (unassisted), 23. Wartburg, Smith, (Place), 32. Wartburg, Ray, (Hanigan), 34. Wartburg, Hanigan, (Shockley), 40. Wartburg, Gavin, (Luers), 46. Wartburg, Berglund, (unassisted), 47. Wartburg, Berglund, (unassisted), 56. Wartburg, team, 62. Wartburg, Shockley, (unassisted), 72. Wartburg, Edmundson, (unassisted), 88.
Shots: Wartburg 46, Buena Vista 1. Shots on goal: Wartburg 21, Buena Vista 0. Saves: Wartburg 0 (Lopez), Buena Vista 9 (Tjaden 4, Rubio 5).
Corner kicks: Wartburg 17, Buena Vista 0. Offsides: Wartburg 1, Buena Vista 2. Fouls: Wartburg 6, Buena Vista 5. Yellow cards: Buena Vista 1 (Burr, 22).