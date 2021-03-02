WAVERLY – Wartburg College began split a pair of games during the first of two days in Alabama on Saturday.
Wartburg lost 6-3 to Mount St. Joseph University and came away with an 11-3 win over Huntingdon College.
Against St. Joseph, the Knights totaled just three hits. Sophomore Carly Salutric worked three innings and registered a 2.00 earned-run average.
The Knights jumped out to a 1-0 lead after the first inning, but the Lions exploded for three runs in the second to take a 3-1 advantage. The Knights climbed back into the contest with a two-run second, but surrendered four runs in the final four frames.
Junior Sydney Illg paced the Knights with two runs scored on one hit, while senior Kaci Sherwood posted a team-high two RBIs. The Knights’ two other hits were courtesy of Sherwood and senior Leah Campos.
Wartburg posted a six-run second inning to grab a commanding 7-1 lead over Huntingdon College. Wartburg allowed just two scores in the final three innings and took home a 11-3 victory to move to 3-1 on the year.
The bats heated up in the second game of the day when the Knights collected 10 hits and posted nine RBIs. Illg, Sherwood, Campos and Sydney Fellows all recorded two hits apiece. Illg, a Grimes, Iowa, native, recorded a team-best four RBIs while Milo, Iowa, native Sherwood was close behind with three.
On the mound, Tarah Wehde remained perfect in her collegiate career with her second straight victory. The freshman threw five innings and allowed just as many hits and one earned run.
MOUNT ST. JOSEPH 6, WARTBURG 3
Wartburg College ... 102 000 0 – 3 3 1
Mount St. Joseph ... 031 011 X – 6 8 2
Wartburg pitching: Rog, Salutric (3), Nelson (6) and Swiatkowski.
Mount St. Joseph pitching: McCool and Ivers.
W: McCool (1-2). L: Rog (1-1).
2B: Wartburg 2 (Illg, Sherwood), Mount St. Joseph 2 (Tucker, Finchum).
WARTBURG 11, HUNTINGDON 3 (5)
Wartburg College ... 161 12 – 11 12 3
Huntingdon ............ 101 01 – 3 6 3
Wartburg pitching: Wehde, Reicks (4), Hiestand (5) and Swiatkowski/Link (4).
Huntingdon pitching: Maddox, Sharp (2), Moody (5) and League.
W: Wehde (2-0). L: Maddox (0-4).
2B: Wartburg 2 (Illg, Sherwood), Huntingdon 1 (Singleterry).
3B: Wartburg 1 (Fellows).
HR: Wartburg 2 (Illg, Sherwood).